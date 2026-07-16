'Not going to be doing that with the media here' | Apartment complex reps walk out of heated tenants meeting

CINCINNATI — Representatives of the GoldOllar Real Estate Investments team, including Regional Manager Tanisha Sievers, walked out of a two-hour tenants coalition meeting within minutes Wednesday as coalition president Krystyna Kamp polled the room about a range of issues.

We emailed and introduced ourselves to Sievers before the meeting, requesting an interview once it concluded, but she stood up as Kamp polled the crowd on everything from mice to broken AC to rising rent to confusing billing and announced that they may leave.

"We are more than happy to address everything with each of you, but we're not going to do that with the media here," Sievers said. "So, if you would like them to stay, we're going to exit."

Multiple people responded that they'd like us to stay, so the GoldOllar reps filed out of the meeting and, instead, gathered in a group outside of the Hartwell Recreation Center, talking to tenants who trickled out.

Much of the new frustration came from things like added billing for required Spectrum internet service, shared utilities leading to fluctuating monthly payments and increases to rent.

Hamilton County Auditor's Office records show GoldOllar purchased the property for $60,000,000 in October 2025 after a City of Cincinnati lawsuit drove previous owners out of the equation.

Legal Aid of Cincinnati took over the meeting soon after Siever and the GoldOllar representatives left, explaining that tenants should always report unaddressed problems to the city by calling 311 and filing a report, and explaining that current law as written in Ohio allows the price fluctuation practices utilized by GoldOllar and many other ownership groups in the U.S.

Rico Blackman with the Cincinnati Homeless Coalition then urged the group to stay active and, potentially, contact other coalitions across Ohio to influence policy change in the legislature.

"One person speaking can cause a little noise. But 20, 30 people speaking can cause a lot of noise," he said.

The now-larger tenants coalition voted to make fighting "junk fees" one of the main goals and ended the meeting on a vote to attend the Aug. 5 City of Cincinnati Council meeting to share their experiences with council members.