Ripley County Sheriff's Department searching for 2 missing kids believed to be in danger

MILAN, Ind. — The Ripley County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing children who are believed to be in danger, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued in Indiana overnight.

The sheriff's office said they are searching for 3-year-old Aaliyah Buckingham and 1-year-old Shane Buckingham, who went missing from Milan at around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening. Both are believed to be with 45-year-old Timothy Buckingham, according to the alert.

Ripley County Sheriff's Office Timothy Buckingham

Aaliyah is a 3-foot-tall toddler who weighs around 28 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes; she was last seen wearing a pink cat shirt and tie dye shorts, the alert says.

Shane is a 1-year-old baby who is roughly 2 feet, 5 inches tall and around 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and a diaper.

Timothy stands around 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 225 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a brown 2008 GMC truck with an Indiana license plate reading TK373OYE.

The sheriff's office said they believe Aaliyah and Shane are in danger and may need assistance.

Anyone with information can contact the Ripley County Sheriff's Office at 812.689.5555 or dial 911.