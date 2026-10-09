CINCINNATI — Hundreds of people flooded Central Parkway for the first-ever "Ready. Set. Blink!" block party Thursday evening, marking the official start of Blink — the nation's largest art and projection mapping festival.

More than 80 projection murals and light installations will be on display across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky through Sunday.

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Hundreds pack Blink Cincinnati's first-ever 'Ready. Set. Blink!' block party kickoff

The block party gave visitors a first look at the art, music, and energy set to take over the region for the weekend.

It was the first time Blink kicked off this way. I met people from all over the country — including one woman from Turkey — and many first-timers who said the block party was what drew them this time around.

For most of the year, Central Parkway is just a road. Thursday evening, it became a runway for light, music, food, and hundreds of people chasing the start of Blink.

Some came from near and far. Latonya Berry made the trip from Atlanta, Georgia, for her first Blink experience.

"This is my first year here. I'm from Atlanta, Georgia," Berry said.

She said she found Blink on TikTok.

"[I] saw it on TikTok… saw the lights, the murals.," Berry said.

By late afternoon, the transformation was already underway. Food trucks fired up their grills, bars opened their taps, and music started thumping through the West End.

"So filled with culture and incredible people. I feel like events like this are made for a city like this."

Cincinnati resident Jaxon Parker said.

Just before 8:30 p.m., people began gathering for the "Ready. Set. Blink!" block party — a brand-new front porch for the festival. The event is part celebration, part preview.

"Everybody just enjoying, smiling at each other," an attendee from Turkey told WCPO.

A drone show highlighted some of Cincinnati's staples. The evening also featured interactive installations, live performances, and the chance for people to create their own glowing pieces of light art before the city itself lights up.

Parker weighed in on the new block party concept.

"I love it. I think anytime we can get people together like this is always amazing. You get all the local food, you get to see like a lot of cool music, a lot of professionals working on their craft."

Parker said.

"Really cool! I liked how all the lights went up in the sky. The drone show it was amazing! It was the best part of my day," one first-time attendee said.

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