Hundreds across Tri-State rally against ICE operations in Minneapolis

CINCINNATI — Communities across the Tri-State responded to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations throughout the nation Friday with protests, vigils and business closures.

It's a continuation of demonstrations across the country following two deadly ICE operations in Minneapolis.

Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot and killed by ICE agents during an enforcement action, prompting the national day of action that reached from Hamilton County to Anderson.

At the Hamilton County Courthouse, dozens of demonstrators gathered to voice their opposition to heightened immigration enforcement.

"Just as in 2020, Minnesota is showing us the way. We take our power back," one protester shouted during the rally.

In Anderson, at a vigil at Beech Acres Park, the tone was different.

"People are dying. People are losing their families," said Louise Lawarre, an Anderson demonstrator. "This is not who we are."

WATCH: Organizers, restaurants and advocates share more about their decision to protest or strike:

Hundreds gather for vigils, protest against ICE operations

The response also extended beyond public demonstrations to local businesses. Some establishments, including Deeper Roots Coffee, closed entirely for the national strike. Others remained open but pledged to donate portions of their earnings.

"Not every small business can afford to close for a day. So, I didn't want to do nothing," said Mary Klein, a barista at Red Tree Coffee.

Klein said the donations would go toward "legal advocacy, know your rights education and general basic needs like food and housing for people who are affected by immigrant-related violence."

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval also spoke on the issue in a CNN appearance. He maintained the city's stance of non-cooperation with ICE operations.

"We have no role in immigration enforcement. We don't have the bandwidth or the resources to do it," Pureval said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took a more measured approach when speaking about immigration in a recent interview, saying state law enforcement would maintain professional standards.

"The Ohio Highway Patrol members are well-trained. They follow good practices. If ICE comes in, we expect ICE to follow those good police practices as well," DeWine said.