Nurses, federal workers gather for Cincinnati vigil honoring VA nurse killed by federal agents in Minneapolis

CINCINNATI — Nurses and federal workers gathered at Levine Park on the University of Cincinnati's campus to hold a vigil for Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old VA and ICU nurse killed by a federal officer in Minneapolis.

Pretti was protesting the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration Saturday when he was fatally shot.

In the immediate aftermath, officials said Pretti had shown a weapon while agents attempted to apprehend him. Video later showed agents had taken the firearm before firing fatal shots.

Wednesday evening, hundreds of people gathered to remember Pretti with candles and signs of support.

Organizations, including the Registered Nurses Association, National Nurses United and the Cincinnati Labor Council, were in attendance.

Several people took turns speaking at the event, saying they're calling for justice for Pretti and others who have been harmed by ICE.

“Nurses are already confronting a patient care crisis driven by chronic understaffing and escalating workplace violence,” said Rick Lucas, president of the Ohio Nurses Association. “Layering aggressive federal enforcement actions onto these conditions creates yet another manufactured crisis — one nurses did not create, patients cannot afford, and communities should not have to endure.”

The vigil drew over 600 attendees, according to the Ohio Nurses Association.

Organizers said they sent a letter to Congress calling for an independent and transparent investigation, federal reform of immigration enforcement and meaningful oversight.

“We refuse to normalize this violence,” Lucas said. “Our demands are clear. Protect care. Protect our communities. Demand accountability now.”

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Wednesday that two agents have been placed on standard administrative leave following the fatal shooting. President Donald Trump said he would oversee an "honest" investigation into the incident.