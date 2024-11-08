Holiday Junction is coming back to the Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI — It's that time of year again: Holiday Junction is coming back to the Cincinnati Museum Nov. 9 featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains.

Step into a magical winter wonderland as the train exhibit celebrates 78 years of tradition.

Some of the trains showcased were created more than 100 years ago.

"That layout alone and then you throw in 5 or 6 train layouts in this experience so you're probably pushing 1,000 rail cars and locomotives combined," said Cody Hefner​, marketing and communications spokesperson at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

It's been a Cincinnati tradition for decades. The holiday staple welcomes all ages.

For some it's a heritage that each generation shares.

"That means people who were coming when they were 5 years old are now in their 80s are here with their kids maybe their great grandkids," Hefner said.​

There are different themes including Brickopolis where there is a blizzard of legos.

"You put a handful of people in here and kids in here that are really excited," said Hefner. "It just feels the entire space so as soon as you walk through the doors you get that burst of energy."​

Santa will also make a special appearance Nov. 29 by way of helicopter courtesy of UC Health.

​Holiday Junction will be open to the public Saturday, Nov.9 through Jan.6. Admission for members is free, non-member adults are $22.50, and non-member children and seniors are $15.50.