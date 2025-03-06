His Oldsmobile was stolen and used in a crime spree ending in a police chase. Now, he's assessing the damage

CINCINNATI — Bond is now set for a man accused of ramming a stolen car into a Bellevue liquor store Wednesday before leading police on a chase across the Big Mac Bridge and into Cincinnati.

Bellevue police were first called to One Stop Liquors on Donnermeyer Drive at around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an alarm. When they arrived, they found heavy damage to the building.

Surveillance footage shows McClean Morris driving a 1984 Oldsmobile into the front doors of One Stop Liquors multiple times. He eventually climbs into the store and takes bottles of alcohol, drinking the liquor in the front seat.

Fort Thomas, Dayton, and Newport police were able to identify Morris from a prior arrest. They went to his address, where officers discovered he was not home. While speaking with neighbors, police said Morris was seen on Lafayette Avenue near Division Street in a stolen car.

When police caught up with Morris, they called on him to exit the car but he refused. Morris drove off, ramming the car into a Newport police cruiser and reversing into multiple other vehicles before driving towards officers. He led a chase onto the Big Mac Bridge, eventually getting arrested by Cincinnati police.

The car's owner, Cincinnati resident Lawrence Hill, said he got a visit from police the morning of the incident.

"They said, 'Well, we have a car that was stolen.' They showed me a picture," Hill said. "(He) said, 'Is this your car?' I said, 'Yeah, that's my car. What happened?'"

Hill had to pay $160 to retrieve his car from the impound. He also had to pay for a new tire and now prepares to fix a broken window, steering wheel column and other damage.

WATCH: The Oldsmobile's owner reacts to the damage here

Owner of stolen vehicle speaks after his car was used to ram a liquor store and lead police on a chase

"It’s not going to be a fun task I know that," Hill said.

Hill said he is still unsure of his options as he's still working to contact his insurer. He said because of the damage to the steering wheel and ignition, he can’t even turn off the car.

He said he was disappointed to learn of Morris' bond conditions.

“After doing all that damage, he gets out," Hill said. "It should be some kind of way that he rectify this, man."

Morris faces charges in Hamilton County for stealing Hill's car. He will face more charges in Northern Kentucky later.