Heavy police presence downtown following shutdown of Big Mac Bridge northbound lanes

CINCINNATI — There was a heavy police presence in downtown Cincinnati following the shutdown of all northbound lanes of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, also known as the Big Mac Bridge.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes of the bridge were closed around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a police incident.

Police were then seen on East 3rd Street and Broadway investigating a car similar to one we saw on the Big Mac Bridge from our tower camera.

Monitoring the situation the Big Mac bridge as police standing behind a car... Traffic at a stand still #wcpoBIG MAC BRIDGE STAND STILL pic.twitter.com/KXLGFZgjIO — KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWeather) March 5, 2025

The northbound lanes have since reopened.

It is unconfirmed at this time if the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.