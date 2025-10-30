'Going to cause a big burden' | Government shutdown forces Highland County child care program closure

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The consequences of the ongoing government shutdown are being felt in communities across the region.

In Highland County, some families are facing an immediate child care crisis.

The Highland County Community Action Organization runs the Early Head Start and Head Start programs, federally funded child care programs for children who come from low-income families. With the shutdown, the agency was forced to temporarily close the programs beginning Friday.

Executive director Julia Wise said the past month has been extremely difficult.

"I've been here 37 years and this has never happened before," Wise said.

Wise said 14% of Community Action Organizations across the country have closed programs or furloughed staff. By Thanksgiving, she said that number will rise to 20%.

Wise said the most frustrating part is not knowing when the shutdown will end.

"There's nothing we can do at this point in time," Wise said.

The program cares for 177 kids, leaving many parents questioning what comes next. That includes Lauren Lowe, whose 4-year-old son is enrolled in the Head Start program.

"It's going to cause a big burden within our household," Lowe said.

Lowe said her son has been in the program for two years.

"He's asked questions about why can't he go to school," Lowe said. "He's going to miss his teachers, he's going to miss his friends."

She said she and her husband work full-time jobs, and now they have to figure out how to watch their son.

"We're going to definitely have to cut back on some hours, maybe hire a babysitter," Lowe said.

However, for many families in Highland County, that’s easier said than done. The county’s deputy director, Valerie Williams, said there are not many child care options for parents.

"We are a child care desert out here in Highland County, so there's not a lot of other places these families can go," Williams said.

It’s not just parents dealing with issues. Wise said 45 staff members will be furloughed because of the shutdown.

Joann Wagner, a teacher in the program for nearly a decade, said she's sad at the thought of stopping work.

"I already broke down a little bit about it," Wagner said.

Wagner said the program is vital for kids because they learn social skills, play and receive meals. She said she is worried kids will regress in what they have learned the longer they are away from the program.

Now, Wagner and many others wait and hope life soon returns to normal.

"It takes community to raise children," Wagner said.

Wise said she is also concerned about other programs being impacted by the shutdown, including:



Housing rehabilitation

Home weatherization assistance

Home-delivered meals for seniors

Senior meal center

Ohio Means Jobs

WIC

Reproductive health

Smoking cessation

HEAP

Utility assistance

Wellness recovery program

Food and personal care pantry

She said she hopes leaders in Washington can find common ground to prevent more services from being shut down.