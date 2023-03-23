Highland County deputy charged, pleads not guilty, for 2022 shooting that killed Hillsboro man

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Jonathan Malone, who was a Highland County Sheriff's Deputy in 2022, faces a reckless homicide charge for his involvement in a shooting that left a 58-year-old Hillsboro man dead.

Malone pleaded not guilty on Thursday in court.

On July 17, 2022, Richard Poulin, 58, from Hillsboro, was shot and killed by a Highland County Sheriff's Deputy.

Police allege Poulin refused to stop after deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation at around 2 a.m. that morning, the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation said. At one point, deputies said they used stop sticks in an attempt to stop Poulin's vehicle.

Eventually, he was shot and killed near 5760 U.S. 62 in Hillsoboro.

Law enforcement never provided additional details about the shooting beyond an initial press release explaining the events that happened before Poulin was shot and killed. Neither BCI nor the Highland County Sheriff's Office ever provided any details on why a deputy fired shots at Poulin.

None of the officers involved in the shooting or the police chase were ever identified following the incident eight months ago.

