Police report: Middletown officer-involved shooting began with traffic ‘infraction’, passenger pulled gun

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The fatal police shooting of a man in Middletown started with a “traffic infraction” Saturday night when a passenger displayed a weapon, according to the initial police report released by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Victor Lykins, 47, of Middletown was killed in the parking lot of Walmart on Towne Boulevard in Middletown. The shooting is still under BCI investigation.

Lykins was the front seat passenger with his brother, Robert, behind the wheel when their Jeep SUV was stopped by two Middletown police officers at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday at 2900 Towne Blvd.

RELATED | Coroner identifies man killed by police in Middletown

According to the Middletown police report, Robert Lykins did not have a valid driver’s license and was placed in the back seat of the police cruiser.

Cruiser camera video released to the Journal-News Wednesday shows Robert Lykins walking escorted to the cruiser without any struggle or incident, while another officer continues to talk with the passenger.

There does not appear to be any cause for alarm from those in the parking lot and video shows a woman pushing a full shopping cart to a nearby vehicle.

According to the report, officers determined Victor Lykins provided false information. Police said they positively identified him and determined he was wanted on a warrant for tampering with evidence.

The report states officers attempted to have Victor Lykins step out of the passenger side of the vehicle. At this time, police claim Lykins brandished a handgun.

During a struggle over the firearm, one of the officers discharged their gun, hitting Victor Lykins, according to the report and police sources.

The Middletown Division of Police does not have body cameras. The cruiser video released is difficult to follow, especially when the shooting happens, because the officers are blurred so that they cannot be identified.

The video shows the officers both going to the passenger side door, the door opening and quick movement, then a pop. A back seat window is shattered in the SUV.

BCI Spokesman Steve Irwin said they are considered uncharged suspects in an ongoing investigation. Middletown Police Chief David Birk said he will release the names of the officers after they have been interviewed by BCI.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Irwin said it may be months before the BCI releases its findings related to the shooting.

Because the incident occurred in Warren County, the investigation results will go to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell for review. He was at the scene Saturday night.

This was the first fatal police-involved shooting in Middletown since 1997 when Bill Becker was police chief and the department conducted the investigation that eventually cleared the officer involved.

In October of that year, police officer Aaron McQueen shot and killed Micah Lofton after the car Lofton was driving rammed a police cruiser and then headed for McQueen near the dead end of Plymouth Avenue, according to newspaper archives.

McQueen was cleared of any wrongdoing, but he left the police department a short time later, Becker said.

READ MORE

Police investigating shooting death of Middletown woman

Vehicles awaiting repair at Middletown body shop towed after owner doesn’t pay rent

NWS: EF1 tornado touched down northwest of Middletown