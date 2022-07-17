HILLSBORO, Ohio — The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting by police in Highland County, said Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on State Route 62 just south of Hillsboro. The incident began as a traffic stop, Irwin said.

There is currently no information on what lead to the shooting.

The identity of the deceased has not been released because BCI is in the process of notifying next of kin.

Irwin said more information would be provided by BCI on Monday.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

