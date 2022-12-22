Here's a list of what's closed Friday for winter storm conditions

CINCINNATI — Several local and holiday staples will be closed Friday as frigid temperatures descend on the Tri-State region, brought by a winter storm that's anticipated to also drop ice and snow.

Here's a list of closures:

Kings Island Winterfest

Kings Island will be closed Friday in anticipation of a winter storm that's expected to bring snow and freezing temperatures to the Greater Cincinnati region by Friday morning.

WinterFest will not be held, according to social media posts from Kings Island. The winter storm is expected to bring "unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds," the park tweeted.

Perfect North Slopes

The Lawrenceburg ski resort announced Wednesday it will suspend operations from Dec. 23 to Christmas Day as a winter storm and wind chill watch are issued for the Tri-State.

"The forecast is calling for rain switching to possible ice, high winds, and low temperatures that may create unfavorable conditions on roads and on the slopes," Perfect North said in a report on its website. "Taking into consideration the well-being of our guests and staff, and our local emergency services, the slopes will not be open for skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing this Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

The Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum

Both attractions will be closed on Friday in anticipation of the winter storm. They did not say for sure whether the museums will reopen on Saturday for Chrismas Eve.

On their website, the company advises visitors to check back for updates.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

The zoo was already scheduled to be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas day this weekend, but now they'll be closed Friday as well, for the winter storm.

Those looking to visit Santa at the zoo before he heads back to the North Pole will have to do it Thursday night. Those visits begin at 4 p.m.

The PNC Festival of Lights will return Monday, Dec. 26 and remain open, pending weather conditions, through Jan. 8.