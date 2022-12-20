Kings Island cancels Winter Fest Friday ahead of expected inclemate weather

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island will be closed Friday in anticipation of a winter storm that's expected to bring snow and freezing temperatures to the Greater Cincinnati region by Friday morning.

Winter Fest will not be held, according to social media posts from Kings Island. The winter storm is expected to bring "unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds," the park tweeted.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Kings Island Closed on Friday Due to Weather. pic.twitter.com/nmTPNSEwQP — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) December 20, 2022

The weather would not allow the park to provide guests with "the best possible experience," the tweet read.

The park will still be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It will re-open Monday, Dec. 26.

Would-be park-goers who already bought tickets for Friday will be allowed to use it on any other day the park is open, through Dec. 31.