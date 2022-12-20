Watch Now
Kings Island cancels Winter Fest Friday ahead of expected inclemate weather

Kings Island WinterFest is finally here
<p>More than 5 million lights adorn Kings Island, which has also converted its famous replica of the Eiffel Tower into a 314-foot-tall Christmas tree and frozen over its fountain into an ice skating rink for WinterFest.</p>
Posted at 3:50 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 15:50:22-05

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island will be closed Friday in anticipation of a winter storm that's expected to bring snow and freezing temperatures to the Greater Cincinnati region by Friday morning.

Winter Fest will not be held, according to social media posts from Kings Island. The winter storm is expected to bring "unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds," the park tweeted.

The weather would not allow the park to provide guests with "the best possible experience," the tweet read.

The park will still be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It will re-open Monday, Dec. 26.

Would-be park-goers who already bought tickets for Friday will be allowed to use it on any other day the park is open, through Dec. 31.

