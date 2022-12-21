Perfect North to close Dec. 23-25 amid winter storm, wind chill watch

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Perfect North Slopes will not be open Christmas weekend due to the chance of high winds and brutal temperatures.

The Lawrenceburg ski resort announced Wednesday it will suspend operations from Dec. 23 to Christmas Day as a winter storm and wind chill watch are issued for the Tri-State.

"The forecast is calling for rain switching to possible ice, high winds, and low temperatures that may create unfavorable conditions on roads and on the slopes," Perfect North said in a report on its website. "Taking into consideration the well-being of our guests and staff, and our local emergency services, the slopes will not be open for skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing this Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

Rain is expected to turn to snowfall Thursday, accumulating quickly as temperatures fall. The high Friday is expected to be around 7 degrees with wind chills between -10 and -20 degrees all day. Winds will gust up to 50 miles per hour.

Perfect North said the weather will mean continuous snowmaking, meaning there is a chance 100% of the terrain will be ready for reopen Monday, Dec. 26.

While people won't be able to hit the slopes, the office, loft shop retail store and repair shop will be open Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We appreciate your patience, and can’t wait to see you on the snow," the ski resort said on its website.

Perfect North opened for the season Nov. 22, the third earliest opening in its history. With weather like this week's, it might stay cold enough for the slopes to remain open throughout its entire season.

