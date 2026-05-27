Heavy rainfall fuels mosquito breeding in Cincinnati as health officials monitor for West Nile Virus

CINCINNATI — As summer approaches, mosquitoes are preparing to disrupt outdoor plans — and health officials are working to stay ahead of the potential threat they bring.

The best way to reduce mosquito activity around your home is to empty standing water in pots, low-lying beds and gutters.

While cases of West Nile Virus are possible any summer, the Cincinnati Health Department said it is constantly monitoring to help prevent residents from contracting the virus. The elderly and those with autoimmune issues are most at risk. Last year, a mosquito in Madisonville tested positive for West Nile Virus, though the health department said the last time a Cincinnati resident had a confirmed case was in 2015.

Antonio Young with the Cincinnati Health Department said the department is taking a proactive approach.

"We're trying to be proactive and we're trying to detect it in our neighborhoods," Young said. "We have 52 locations throughout the city that we trap and we do that repeatedly throughout the summer."

Young said the department will act quickly if the virus is detected.

"If it's detected, we'll provide targeted education and prevention in those areas," he said.

Young described what that prevention effort looks like on the ground.

"So the prevention would be our team actually going out there and looking around to see if there's actually a source," Young said. "And if we see anything in particular, we'll go ahead and re-trap, but also just that education of letting people know what they should do to prevent from getting bitten in the first place."

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Using proper sprays and loose-fitting clothing can also help protect against mosquito bites, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

The West Nile virus affects the central nervous system and can be transmitted to humans directly by mosquitoes. Most people bitten by an infected mosquito will never become sick, or show symptoms. However, up to 20% of people who become infected may have symptoms such as fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a rash.

Less than 1% of people infected with the West Nile virus develop severe symptoms, but those symptoms can last several weeks and neurological effects can become permanent.

Residents over 50 have the highest risk of developing severe infections, and anyone experiencing similar symptoms should contact a healthcare provider for evaluation.

To prevent mosquitoes in your area, the health department suggests the following steps:



Eliminate sources of standing water in your yard such as saucers under flowerpots, children’s toys, wheelbarrows, boats, tires, puddles, etc. Mosquitoes can breed in even a very small quantity of standing water.

Use mosquito dunks on water bodies that cannot be immediately drained.

Replace water in bird baths and outdoor pet dishes at least every week to help eliminate stagnant water.

Keep swimming pools circulating, clean and chlorinated, and remove any water that collects on the swimming pool cover.

Empty out and turn over plastic wading pools or kiddie pools when not in use.

Keep gutters clean to prevent standing water.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes:



Wear light-colored, loose-fitting pants and long-sleeved shirts with shoes and socks when outdoors for long periods of time, or during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent to protect exposed skin.

Repair or replace old and torn screens in doors, windows and vents.

If camping, use a screened tent

Cover strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting

