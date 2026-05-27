'While They Were Sleeping' wraps up final episode looking at where the case is now

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On April 22, 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were all found shot to death in multiple homes in rural Pike County, Ohio.

It took two and a half years before investigators made any arrests in the case, but ultimately, Billy Wagner, his wife Angela, and their two sons, George and Jake, were arrested for all eight murders.

Two plea deals and a nearly three-month-long trial later, the case is still taking unexpected twists and turns. The last four years since the trial of George Wagner have still kept us guessing as the case continues forward — with Billy Wagner's trial tentatively scheduled for later this year.

The final episode of "While They Were Sleeping: The Pike County Murders" looks at where the case, the people involved and the road to justice all stand now.

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What happened in Pike County on April 22, 2016?

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death in their homes.

The crime scene spanned multiple family homes throughout the area; Seven family members were found dead in three different homes on Union Hill Road. The eighth victim was found within a 10-minute drive of the others.

Officials said they believe the shootings took place in the early morning hours.

Found dead were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

Christopher Rhoden Sr. and his ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, were parents to Clarence "Frankie," Christopher Jr. and Hanna May Rhoden. Kenneth Rhoden was Chris Sr.'s brother.

Hazel Gilley was Frankie's fiancée. Gary Rhoden was a cousin of the family.

Three children — a days-old infant, 6-month-old and 3-year-old — were found unharmed inside the homes.

You can read the latest updates on the case, or read previous reports from the trial here.