Hearing set for man accused of shooting kids who wants to get out of jail

Darius Harris, 19, is accused of shooting and injuring three other people, two of whom were under the age of 10.
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jun 09, 2022
CINCINNATI — The man accused of shooting three children and an 18-year-old in Westwood in 2021 is scheduled to be in court Thursday to try to get out of jail.

A judge set Darius Harris’ bond at $1 million on June 22, 2021 after he was arrested and charged with firing a gun outside a convenience store at the corner of Cavanaugh and McHenry avenues in Westwood, striking four people with bullets. Their ages were 18, 6, 7 and 8 at the time.

In May of 2022, Harris' attorney filed a motion to hold him without bond.

One of those who continues to suffer the most severe injuries is 8-year-old MJ Whitehead.

Court records show Harris was out on bond when the shooting happened in June 2021. He was arrested in April of that year. Police accused him of having a weapon while under disability.

Records state that Harris had a previous conviction as a juvenile “for commission of an offense that, if committed by an adult, would have been a felony offense”. That charge was conveyance of a weapon in a detention facility.

In the case of the June 2021 shooting, Harris faces seven counts of felonious assault, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of having weapons while under disability.

