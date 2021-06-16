Mother faces Westwood shooting suspect in court

CINCINNATI — Darius Harris, the man accused of shooting and injuring four people in a convenience store parking lot, was out of the hospital and in jail Wednesday.

A judge set his bond at $1 million — $250,000 for each person shot in the case.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office told the judge that Harris fired a gun in a convenience store parking lot around 6:30 p.m. June 12.

Police said bullets hit a 6-year-old, an 8-year-old and an 18-year-old. Bullets also hit 19-year-old Harris, and he was in the hospital until Tuesday. That's when police announced he was a suspect in the case.

His bond hearing Wednesday was the first chance for Marcella Thompson, the 8-year-old victim's mother, to see him in person. She cried and asked why. He only shook his head.

Thompson asked the judge to set his bond at the maximum amount.

“The highest you got for him," Thompson told the judge. "Whatever you put, the max. The max because my baby fighting. He is still on a ventilator.”

Michelle Lewis, the mother of 6-year-old victim MiShawn Elliot, said bullets hit her son in the legs but he is home.

Police said the 18-year-old shot is also home.

During the bond hearing for Harris, the prosecuting attorney told the judge that another judge — Michael Peck, according to court documents — allowed Harris out on bond in April when police accused him of weapons violations.

When reached for comment, Peck told WCPO he does not recall the case.

Investigators say it is possible others are involved in this case, and they are still gathering evidence.