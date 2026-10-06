Hamilton to give away over 200 free trees, aiming to help residents save energy

HAMILTON, Ohio — More than 200 Hamilton residents are taking home a free tree this week as part of the city's Energy-Saving Trees program.

WATCH: How Hamilton residents are saving money on their electric bill with trees.

Hamilton Is Giving Away FREE Trees That Could Save You Money

It's the third year for the program, which gives residents trees they can plant in their yards.

For Carri Mosier, the program was an opportunity to make her yard more beautiful while helping the environment.

“I'm always looking for ways to make my yard more beautiful,” Mosier said.

Another Hamilton resident picking up trees said planting them has always been part of his family.

“I've always planted trees. I don't know if I've ever thrown a tree away,” said John Kadle.

This year, residents are getting larger trees than in previous years. Hamilton's urban forestry technician Alyssa Myers said a donation from the Harry T. Wilks Foundation made that possible.

“Since we were able to get the donation from the Wilks family, we were able to get larger trees for residents to plant,” Myers said.

Myers said that the trees are about three times the size of those residents could receive in previous years.

Residents have 18 species to choose from, with different varieties offering different benefits. Mosier chose a serviceberry tree because of its benefits for pollinators.

“It was really good for pollinators and bees, and so anything to help the bees and the pollinators,” Mosier said.

But the trees aren't just about landscaping or helping wildlife. Hamilton officials say they can also help residents save money on energy.

Hamilton Tree Board Chair Dan Gladish said trees can reduce the need for air conditioning in the summer and heating in the winter.

“Mostly by reducing the requirement for air conditioning in the summer and it actually helps with reduce the need for heat in the winter,” Gladish said.

Myers said trees provide shade that can help keep homes cooler in the summer, while their branches can reduce wind around homes during the winter. She also said they can help absorb rainwater, reducing stormwater runoff and preventing flooding.

Jeff Silcox with Davey Tree, which is helping with the program, said he hasn't seen another municipality offer a giveaway quite like Hamilton's.

“This is a Hamilton special that I've seen. I haven't seen any other municipality or anything give away trees like this,” Silcox said.

For residents, the program is another way to make Hamilton greener.

Kadle said the giveaway fits with Hamilton's status as a Tree City.

“I know we're a tree city, but you know, for people to plant these, it's just gonna make the city better,” he said.

Mosier said the program shows the city and its residents can work together to improve the community.

“It's a team effort to make our city livable and beautiful and a place that people want to be,” Mosier said.