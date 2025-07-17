Second 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old in Wyoming, sheriff's office says

WYOMING, Ohio — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Wyoming last Wednesday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Police Department said a 14-year-old has been arrested and will face a tampering with evidence charge after their involvement in the fatal shooting of Jaymir Deshea Hill. Prosecutors said Hill was shot by a different 14-year-old when a meet-up to buy a gun devolved into a fight.

Officers responded to the intersection of Burns Avenue and Washington Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. on July 9 when neighbors called about the shooting. One caller told 911 dispatchers that he had seen three boys fighting and then heard a loud bang. The caller described driving back around to the scene to see that two of the boys were gone and Hill was left lying on the ground.

When police arrived, they attempted CPR on Hill, who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

WATCH: Hear the cases made in the first juvenile court appearance for the 14-year-old accused of murdering 15-year-old Jaymir Hill

Prosecutor: 14-year-old shot, killed 15-year-old in Wyoming during meet-up to buy gun

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Philip Brandewie alleged in juvenile court that Hill was selling a gun to the other 14-year-old when a fight broke out. The teen is accused of grabbing the gun and shooting Hill. That teen has been charged with murder.

The teen accused of murder will be held in the Hamilton County Youth Center until his next court date on July 21. There, a judge will decide if he can be tried as an adult.

Because neither 14-year-old is being tried as an adult at this time, WCPO is not naming them.