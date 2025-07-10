Sheriff: Man dead after shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Wyoming, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said that the Wyoming Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Burns Avenue and Washington Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. The man was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said they are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

The sheriff's office said shortly after Wyoming police officers found the victim, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Section was called in.

The sheriff's office did not say if they have any suspect information in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HCSO Tip Line at 513-586-5533 or 513-825-1500. Callers can remain anonymous.