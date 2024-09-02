Man charged after allegedly firing a gun a 3 people, including child, following argument over rental car

WYOMING, Ohio — A 36-year-old man is accused of firing a gun at three people, including one child, following an argument over a car rental Sunday night.

Officers arrived at the scene along Oak Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. Court documents say the three victims, fearing for their lives, took off on foot toward the Wyoming Police Department across the street after Miguel Fritz allegedly fired at them.

In court, attorneys said Fritz repossessed a car from one of the victims earlier in the day. That person came back to rent a car, and Fritz refused the rental, leading to an argument. All three victims corroborated the same story.

Detective Patrick Sublet with the Wyoming Police Department told WCPO Fritz rents out cars and has reported previous issues with customers to local officers before.

Fritz faces three counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability — a charge that stems from a previous felonious assault conviction in 2013, per Hamilton County court records.

WCPO was present in the courtroom when Fritz appeared, a judge ordered he have no contact with any of the victims.

A judge set his bond at a total of $110,000 between the four charges and Fritz must wear an electronic monitoring unit, according to court documents.