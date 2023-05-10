SWAT responds to mobile home park in Whitewater Township

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — SWAT responded to a trailer park in Whitewater Township late Tuesday night following a domestic dispute.

Officers from multiple police departments — including some in heavy-armored SWAT response vehicles — were seen going in and out of the Westbrook Village Mobile Home Park off of S.R. 128.

#BREAKING: SWAT on scene of an incident at a trailer park near Cleves.



Our @SeanDeLanceyTV is being kept at Restoration Church on OH-128. Updates live on @WCPO pic.twitter.com/9F8ecIQ0JZ — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) May 10, 2023

A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy said the situation began as a domestic dispute but provided no details on why SWAT was called to the scene.

S.R. 128 remains open during the investigation. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.