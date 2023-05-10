Watch Now
SWAT responds to mobile home park in Whitewater Township

A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy said the situation began as a domestic dispute but provided no details on why SWAT was called to the scene.
Posted at 11:27 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 23:55:36-04

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — SWAT responded to a trailer park in Whitewater Township late Tuesday night following a domestic dispute.

Officers from multiple police departments — including some in heavy-armored SWAT response vehicles — were seen going in and out of the Westbrook Village Mobile Home Park off of S.R. 128.

S.R. 128 remains open during the investigation. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

