Butler County deputies investigating after dead body found in woods near Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Deputies are investigating after a dead body was found in the woods near Oxford.

Butler County dispatch said the body was discovered in the woods off Stillwell Beckett Road. Officials did not say how long the body had been there and the circumstances surrounding the person's death.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

