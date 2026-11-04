'We can't thank you enough': Hamilton County levy approval ensures continued support for vulnerable children

CINCINNATI — Abused and neglected children in Hamilton County will continue to receive critical resources and support following voters' approval of the Hamilton County children's services levy.

The levy passed with 57% of the vote, prompting a celebration Wednesday morning at NewPath Child & Family Solutions. Foster and kinship parents, child welfare providers, community supporters and partners gathered to thank voters for supporting the initiative.

"Thank you, Hamilton County," supporters said during the celebration.

Talbert House President Josh Arnold said the levy will help protect vulnerable children throughout the community.

"This levy helps protect the children in our community, and we can't thank you enough," Arnold said.

The funding supports several essential children's services, including the county's crisis hotline for abused and neglected children, abuse investigations and programs designed to reunify children with their families or provide permanent placements through adoption.

With approximately 2,100 children in county care on any given day, Hamilton County Job and Family Services Director Bob Anderson said the levy provides critical frontline protection.

"We come together; we all have the best interest of our youth, children in our families in need, and we come together and provide those qualities and services to make everyone's life a little bit better," Anderson said.

The passage of Issue 10 will result in a property tax increase to fund the services. Homeowners will pay approximately $121 annually for every $100,000 of property value.

Anderson said the levy was especially important because roughly 80% of the county's children's services are mandated by law.

Without the additional funding, he said, the county would have faced difficult budget decisions, potentially requiring cuts to other areas to cover those required services.

"With 80% of our services being mandated, it would've been a huge draw on county coffers. Other budgets would've had to be reduced in order to fund these mandated services," Anderson said.

He emphasized that passing Issue 10 was essential to maintaining the services provided to children and families throughout Hamilton County.

"Issue 10 had to be passed for all the services we do," Anderson said.

The Wednesday celebration served as an opportunity for child welfare advocates and community partners to recognize voters' support and highlight the continued importance of protecting vulnerable children and strengthening families.