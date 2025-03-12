Sycamore Township teacher accused of indecent exposure, making racist remarks at board meeting

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Sycamore teacher is accused of indecent exposure, public intoxication and making racist remarks during a school board meeting in September 2024. Some of the incidents were caught on camera.

Video appears to show Danielle Scrase, also the president of the Sycamore Education Association, three different times pulling her pants down in a common area on the way to the bathroom. This is part of Sycamore Community Schools' investigation into her conduct from a Sept. 18, 2024 Board of Education meeting where witnesses described her as under the influence and smelling of alcohol.

Scrase is also accused of making racist remarks directed at the principal of Sycamore High School, Taylor Porter, during a presentation.

A district investigation noted two witnesses heard Scrase make racist remarks, including, "Oh look, an incompetent Black man taking a photo," and "Incompetent Black man shouldn't be in the picture."

The report said both witnesses did not indicate if the comments made were directed at Porter nor did they indicate if Porter heard the remarks. Both witnesses did find the statements to be inappropriate and offensive and reported the comments to the district.

Scrase is also accused of sending a disparaging text message to the community relations director, Mallory Bonbright, during the meeting while she was trying to fix technical problems. The text said, "You know you are a joke, right and you are lucky to have your job and pay."

Sycamore teacher accused of indecent exposure, making racist remarks at board meeting

Initially, the district suspended Scrase for 45 days without pay, but Scrase filed a grievance challenging the suspension. Both sides settled on a 15-day suspension. At the March 4 board meeting, some parents were not happy with the district reinstating Scrase.

"How many of you would still have your job if you walked into your place of work drunk, exposed yourself, bullied a female co-worker via text message, and made a racially charged comment?" said Brad Comerford.

"If have somebody that's OK saying that especially if they had a drink, that's liquid courage, it's going to come out how they feel," said Ronnie Hill.

"I hope that the board will reconsider and look at the content of the character of this teacher," said Emmanuel Black.

We reached out to Scrase for comment, but we haven't heard back from her yet.

In the documents we obtained, Scrase defended herself in a letter to Superintendent Chad Lewis saying, "This letter (of suspension) contains inaccuracies, omits information, takes events out of context and totally disregards my testimony on October 17, 2024." She said she attended the meeting as SEA president and not as a teacher.

Scrase acknowledged the racist remarks by saying she made them "under my breath. It was not spoken directly to anyone. It was spoken quietly to myself and was not within earshot of any family members in the audience because their chairs were several feet away from where I was sitting. Some background; I grew up in an Italian family where talking aloud to oneself is part of our culture."

She admitted she felt Porter was incompetent but denied it had anything to do with race.

Scrase also admitted to having "one mixed drink" before the board meeting but said she wasn't drunk. She said she was on medication and added "I believe the side effects are relevant which I took after school at approximately 4:30 p.m."

She also addressed the indecent exposure allegations and denied where she went to the bathroom was not a common area. Scrase wrote, "As I was right outside the door, I did begin to lower my pants just before I entered. I did not expose myself to anyone, no one else was on this secured side."

Finally, Scrase admitted to sending a disparaging text message to Bonbright arguing "this was from my personal cell phone (that the district doesn't pay any portion of which is not the case with the administrators.)" She also criticized Bonbright for "constantly texting on her phone" during board meetings.

Scrase said she was hired by the district in 1999 and is concluding her 28th year as a high school science teacher. She became the SEA president in 2017 and currently holds the position. She also argues she always had good evaluations for her job performance and never had any disciplinary actions taken against her as a teacher.

Sycamore Community Schools is planning on holding a special meeting next month to consider further action against Scrase.