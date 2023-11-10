Sheriff: Moeller High School student arrested for bring BB gun resembling semi-automatic pistol to school

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old student at Moeller High School was arrested Friday for bringing a BB gun that resembled a Glock to school, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the high school for a report of a student who reportedly showed a handgun to a classmate.

That student, Amaru Harrison, was located by school security in the school's bathroom, the sheriff office said.

The sheriff's office said security performed a pat down of Harrison and found he actually had a BB gun that resembled a Glock semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.

Harrison was taken into custody by deputies and is charged with inducing panic, a first degree misdemeanor, and possession of a deadly weapon or object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, a fifth degree felony.

He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center, the sheriff's office said.

It is unclear if the high school was put on lockdown at all.

