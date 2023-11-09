Watch Now
CPS: Student in custody after bringing toy gun to Woodward High School

Posted at 3:48 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 15:48:46-05

CINCINNATI — A Woodward High School student was taken into custody Thursday after officials said they brought a toy gun into the school.

In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said Woodward officials discovered the toy gun while searching the student when they entered the building. Cincinnati police said the student resisted arrest, resulting in an officer calling for backup.

At least three CPD cruisers responded to the school. Police said they were eventually able to get the student into custody.

The district said the student will face discipline "per the CPS Code of Conduct."

