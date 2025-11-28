'It's a busy day' | Shoppers flock to Kenwood Mall for Black Friday

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A sea of cars converged on Kenwood Mall for Black Friday, as drivers maneuvered for whatever parking spots they could get.

One employee said when he arrived at the mall on Friday, around 6:45 a.m., shoppers were already lined up outside in the frigid cold, ready to mark the holiday shopping season's start.

"I feel like it's so crowded today, because everybody is so looking forward to the Christmas season this year for various reasons," Connie McDulin, a shopper, said. "Just glad to be out, glad to be with family, glad to start the season. I think that's why everybody's out today."

While there, we saw several stores inside the mall with lines dragging outside the storefront. One shopper told us it was an hour-long wait for some stores.

"I've never waited in line for a store before at all. This is crazy," Kameron Schweinenus said. "Everybody's in the Christmas spirit, as you can see, and I feel like everything's just good. Like I said, this is my first time, and I'm loving it so far."

According to the National Retail Federation, a record 187 million people are set to shop this weekend through Cyber Monday this year, a boost of 3 million people over last year. About 70% of those shoppers plan to take part in Black Friday, per the NRF.

"I would say you just have to bring your patience. And you know what today is, you know it's gonna be busy," McDulin said. "Be kind to the store workers, because they're doing their best to get you through."

The popularity of the shopping destination led officials to announce a new traffic plan for the holiday earlier this week in an attempt to ease congestion. It included adjusting lights for better traffic flow, posting electronic signage and putting patrols on the highway with lights on, so people pay close attention to the roads.