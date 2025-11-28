'Exemplifies the joy of Christmas' | West Harrison tradition started small, but is now a community staple

WEST HARRISON, In. — Tucked on the corner of Snow Hill Rd and Johnson Fork Rd in West Harrison, Indiana, is nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

That's where you'll find the Weaver Christmas Lights, which has been growing since 1983. It began with one homemade piece from George Weaver and his wife Dorothy.

"In 1983, we built the green bin, and on top of it, she said we outta put up a star. So I went downstairs in the basement, made a star, put it up," George Weaver said.

Then, more and more additions soon followed.

WCPO 9 News Gingerbread Man

"Next year, she said we outta have a crib on the bottom of it, so we made a crib scene," Weaver said.

Watch to see how the Christmas display has grown for the Weaver family:

West Harrison tradition started small, but is now a community staple

Now in 2025, the display includes about 200,000 lights stretching from the family's barn past their house. Guests are greeted by family members in costume, like the Gingerbread Man and the Grinch.

"I guess it just exemplifies the joy of Christmas," Weaver said.

I asked the couple what their favorite part of the display is.

"The cribs, the crib scene, that's what it's all about," Dorothy Weaver said.

It's a whole family affair, as the couple utilizes the help of their nine children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I just like when our guests come and just the excitement on the kids’ faces and seeing all the new things and being able to share our love of Christmas with them," Jenny Weaver, one of the couple's daughters-in-law, said.

Between the hot chocolate stand, homemade wooden displays and a massive Christmas display, the Weavers have neighbors, like Kaia Veeneman, who wait for the lights to come on every holiday season.

WCPO 9 News Guests looking at Santa's Workshop at the Weaver Christmas Light display

"I think it's just they put in so much time and work into putting all this up and I just love seeing it and going through it every year," Veeneman said.

The middle schooler told me she goes to see the lights every day it's on and has kept that streak going for about two years.

This display will be lit from Thanksgiving to New Year's. The time is 6-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, according to the family.