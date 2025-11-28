Middletown cyberattack fallout: Thousands of residents sign petition demanding answers

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An effort for more transparency regarding Middletown’s cybersecurity incident and plans for restoring water billing has reached more than 2,000 signatures on a Change.org petition.

Key information about the cyberattack and water billing:



A “cybersecurity incident” shut down city systems starting Aug. 16.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing with the assistance of third-party specialists, and it is not yet known what personal information, if any, may have been affected.

The city posted Nov. 20, saying December water bills would resume after three months of a billing outage.

An initial 25% charge was meant to help with the balance owed on missed billings, though the city announced Nov. 21 the “usage adjustment” charge would be removed from residents’ next bill.

Tuesday, the city announced December bills — estimated or actual — would not be sent out.

Any payments made during the outage should be credited to accounts.

There will be no water shutoffs in December, the city says.

Traditional, actual usage billing will be restored in January, according to the city.

William Knauber, organizer of the Change.org petition, wrote, “While the city of Middletown has issued a statement on Facebook that the additional 25% will not appear on the next bill, families remain frustrated and stressed over estimated charges that lack clear explanations, verified meter readings and an itemized breakdown of back-billed amounts. Residents have not been properly notified, as some elderly that do not have social media and have been entirely left in the dark about the entire situation.”

