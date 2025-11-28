Middletown cyberattack fallout: Thousands of residents sign petition demanding answers

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An effort for more transparency regarding Middletown’s cybersecurity incident and plans for restoring water billing has reached more than 2,000 signatures on a Change.org petition.
Key information about the cyberattack and water billing:
- A “cybersecurity incident” shut down city systems starting Aug. 16.
- The investigation into the incident remains ongoing with the assistance of third-party specialists, and it is not yet known what personal information, if any, may have been affected.
- The city posted Nov. 20, saying December water bills would resume after three months of a billing outage.
- An initial 25% charge was meant to help with the balance owed on missed billings, though the city announced Nov. 21 the “usage adjustment” charge would be removed from residents’ next bill.
- Tuesday, the city announced December bills — estimated or actual — would not be sent out.
- Any payments made during the outage should be credited to accounts.
- There will be no water shutoffs in December, the city says.
- Traditional, actual usage billing will be restored in January, according to the city.
William Knauber, organizer of the Change.org petition, wrote, “While the city of Middletown has issued a statement on Facebook that the additional 25% will not appear on the next bill, families remain frustrated and stressed over estimated charges that lack clear explanations, verified meter readings and an itemized breakdown of back-billed amounts. Residents have not been properly notified, as some elderly that do not have social media and have been entirely left in the dark about the entire situation.”
