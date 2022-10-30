Woman shot, teenager grazed by bullet, after shootout between 2 cars in St. Bernard

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — A woman was shot, and a teenager grazed by a bullet, Saturday night after a shootout between two cars chasing each other in St. Bernard, according to St. Bernard police.

The shootout happened around 11 p.m. on Vine Street near Wuest Street.

St. Bernard police said officers heard several gunshots near that area. After hearing those gunshots, St. Bernard police said around 30 seconds later, the lights went out at the police department and nearby businesses.

At the same time of those gunshots ringing out, St. Bernard police received a call about a crash on 4422 Vine St. Officers said the car took out a power pole with a transformer, crashed through a front fence of St. John Cemetery and through a six-foot burial monument landing inside the cemetery.

Investigators said witnesses saw three people leave the crashed car and run into the cemetery towards Dairy Queen and Lawrence Street.

When police arrived at the crash site, St. Bernard said officers found a 16-ear-old boy walking away from the cemetery and stopped him. Investigators said the boy had injuries to his neck and a was grazed by a bullet on his wrist.

The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where he was treated and released. After talking with St. Bernard police, he was then released to his family.

Officers then found a second victim on Lawrence Street with a gunshot wound to her upper left back. The bullet was still inside her. She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said witnesses told police she ran from the crashed car and ended up in a resident's backyard. The resident then called police.

During the preliminary investigation, a security guard told officers he saw two cars driving at a high rate of speed north on Vine Street from Mitchell and were chasing each other. The security guard he heard three to four gunshots as the cars raced up Vine Street past St. Bernard Police Department.

St. Bernard police said officers found three handguns and three cell phones inside the crashed car. The silver 2018 Honda Accord was stolen from Union Township on Oct. 12. St. Bernard police said a key fob was left in the vehicle before it was stolen.

Officers also found bullet casings on Vine near Wuest Street and several more further up the street near the crash site.

Investigators said the shooting appears to have no connection the community.

At one point overnight, 1,100 Duke Energy customers were without power following the crash. But, as of 8 a.m., only 13 customers were without power with an estimated restoration time of 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting, especially if captured on video surveillance, is urged to contact Lt. Bill Ungruhe and Detective Keith Ingram at 1-513-242-2727.