Police: Suspect arrested in connection to 2024 fatal Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One year after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Springfield, Cincinnati police said they have made an arrest in connection to the incident.

In September 2024, police said 40-year-old Bennie Byrd was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police at the scene last year told us shots were fired in a parking lot near 6531 Winton Road at around 10:04 p.m. Sunday night. After the shots were fired, police said a vehicle sped off before crashing into a pick-up truck parked near the intersection of North Bend Road and Winton Road.

By the time police arrived, the vehicle had come to rest in front of a beauty supply store nearby and officers found Byrd dead inside

The Cincinnati Police Department's (CPD) Homicide Unit, with assistance from the CPD Fugitive Apprehension Unit, made an arrest in connection with the shooting Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit.