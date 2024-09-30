Police identify man shot to death before crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after shots were fired in a Springfield Township parking lot Sunday night, according to police.

Cincinnati police said 40-year-old Bennie Byrd was found dead in a vehicle Sunday night, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police at the scene said shots were fired in a parking lot near 6531 Winton Road at around 10:04 p.m. Sunday night. After the shots were fired, police said a vehicle sped off before crashing into a pick-up truck parked near the intersection of North Bend Road and Winton Road.

When police arrived, the vehicle had come to rest in front of a beauty supply store nearby; officers found Byrd dead inside.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.