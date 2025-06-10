Police: 20-year-old found dead with gunshot wound in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 20-year-old is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in Springfield Township, the Springfield Township Police Department said.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Brookway Drive for a report of someone shot inside a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers located the driver of a vehicle "unconscious and unresponsive and appeared to have been shot," police said.

The victim was transported to Mercy Fairfield Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Police have identified the victim as Morgan Myers, 20, from Clermont County.

Springfield Township police's Criminal Investigations Section is currently investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to contact them at 513-729-1300 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.