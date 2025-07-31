CFD asks for public's help amid investigation into intentionally set fires in Northside, Clifton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Fire officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect caught on camera setting fire to a flag displayed outside a home.

Officials said the Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit is investigating a string of intentionally set fires targeting flags displayed outside homes in the Clifton and Northside neighborhoods.

One photo released by CFD shows a man walking up to a home before setting fire to the flag. What is on the flag is unclear due to the black-and-white quality of the photo.

Photo provided by Cincinnati Fire Department

A separate Ring camera captured a person walking up to a home early Wednesday morning and setting fire to their flag.

"I hope it burns your f—king house down," the person can be heard saying before they say a homophobic slur.

"These incidents are deeply concerning as they not only destroy property but also place entire communities at risk," CFD said in a release. "The CFD-FIU is working diligently to identify the individual responsible and to ensure the safety of Cincinnati residents."

If you can identify the man in the photo or provide any information about the fires in Clifton or Northside, CFD asks you to submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.