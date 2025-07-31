Free teacher supply store offers gently used items, access to tools like 3D printer for upcoming school year

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Public Library is hosting a free teacher supply store with access to tools that help make preparing classrooms for the new school year easier.

The supply store will take place Monday, August 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Covington branch on Scott Blvd.

Teachers with a valid teacher ID, or a letter of intent to the state for homechool educators, will be able to browse gently-used classroom and art supplies, chapter books and other items at no cost.

In addition, teachers can also take advantage of the STREAM Center at both the Covington and Erlanger branches. That center offers access to items like a large poster printer, Cricut machine, a sticker printer, a 3D printer, a heat press, an engraver and more.

Those tools can be used by teachers to create classroom decorations and supplies like banners, bulletin boards and other personalized materials. To use the STREAM Center, teachers will have to pay for the cost of materials, but not for access to the tools.

Training is required for many of the tools in the STREAM Center; teachers can schedule that training online or by calling 859.962.4000.

Outside of Monday's event, teachers can also use the library year-round for assistance. The library provides ongoing support for teachers and home-school families through its Educator Services program. The program includes library cards for educators, educator kits, class visits, home-school resources and curriculum support.

"We know that teachers pour their hearts, and often their own resources, into their classrooms," said Kari Jones, outreach branch manager, in a press release. "Through programs like the teacher supply store, the STREAM Center and our school services division, we're proud to support the educators shaping our community's future. Our goal is to make it easier for them to access the tools, materials and resources they need to help students thrive."