Funeral, fundraising plans announced for Springfield Township officer, civilian killed in crash

Community members are mourning the lives of two people killed in a crash early Friday morning in Springfield Township. William Dunson and Timothy Unwin, a Springfield Township police officer, died. Police have not released the cause of the crash.
Officer Tim Unwin William Dunson
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 03, 2023
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The community is remembering William Dunson and Officer Tim Unwin after the two were killed in a car crash in North College Hill early Friday.

Police said Unwin, a Springfield Township officer, was responding to an officer needs assistance call when the crash occurred on Hamilton Avenue. Dunson, police said, lived less than a mile away from the crash site. Monday would have been Dunson's 51st birthday.

"Mr. Dunson was a good man, a loving husband, a wonderful father and an asset to his church community," Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley said in a release.

Bley said both Dunson and Unwin's lives were "about service to their families and their community."

A public visitation for Unwin, which police said will include an opportunity to remember Dunson, will take place 5-8 p.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Home on April 5. On April 6, a public funeral service will then take place at 10 a.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Home. The service can be streamed here.

The procession will start at 11 a.m. from the funeral home and proceed up Spring Grove Avenue, north on Winton Road, west on Compton Road and end at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

"No matter the length of time you knew Tim, he left a lasting impression, mostly because of his infectious smile," Bley said in a release. "The Springfield Township Police Department is thankful to his family for sharing him with us the past two years."

Bley said the department will release any visitation and funeral arrangements for Dunson as well if his family wishes to do so.

"He and his family are certainly deserving of the same support as Officer Unwin," Bley said.

The department shared a fundraiser for Dunson's funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

