Hamilton County Coroner: 2 dead in crash involving Springfield Township police cruiser in North College Hill

CINCINNATI — Two people are dead after a crash involving a Springfield Township police cruiser, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

Hamilton Avenue was closed between Clovernoll Drive and Centerridge Avenue near Ronald Reagan in North College Hill for around five hours as crews worked to determine what happened.

The roadway reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

The crash occurred just after midnight Friday. The police cruiser is almost unrecognizable. Another vehicle involved also has heavy damage.

Adam Schrand A Springfield Township police cruiser was involved in a serious crash in North College Hill

Adam Schrand This is the other car involved in a fatal North College Hill crash involving a Springfield Township police cruiser

The Hamilton County Coroner did not identify the two people who died. It is unclear if one of those two people is a Springfield Township officer.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.

Shortly after the Hamilton Avenue crash, a Colerain Township police officer was involved in another crash at Pippin Road and Springdale Road in Colerain Township.

Adam Schrand A Colerain Township police cruiser was involved in a crash while responding to a fatal crash involving a Springfield Township police cruiser.

Colerain Township PD PIO Jim Love said the Colerain Township officer was responding to the scene on Hamilton Avenue. The officer was taken to the hospital. Love said the officer suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.