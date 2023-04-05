Coroner: Woman dead following early morning Springfield Township crash

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — A woman is dead following an early Wednesday morning crash in Springfield Township, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. along Summit Road near Abbie Place.

It's currently unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

It's also unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The coroner's office has yet to identify the woman as they wait to notify next of kin.

WCPO crews saw multiple police departments present at the crash site, including Springfield Township, Colerain and Lockland police departments.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

