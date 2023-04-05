'Biggest smile, biggest laugh': Lifelong friend remembers man killed in fatal crash

CINCINNATI — Family and friends of William Kenneth Dunson are grieving, but they want the world to know how much he meant to so many people.

The North College Hill man was one of two people killed in a crash on Hamilton Avenue on March 31. The other person killed was Springfield police officer Timothy Unwin.

Stevie Bester, Dunson's lifelong friend, said died less than a mile away from his house. Bester said Dunson often stopped at the Kroger on Hamilton Avenue on his way home.

"When he didn’t show up his wife starts calling and it's like, 'Wait, that’s not like him,'" Bester said. "He was pulling out of the Kroger parking lot there and the accident ensued.”

Dunson’s passing has been difficult for all who knew him, but especially his wife.

"She's very distraught. Just in disbelief," Bester said. "It's still surreal to everyone that knew him. He was such a big person in life to everyone."

Bester said Dunson brought people together.

"He was always just the connector of people. You always wanted to be around this guy,” Bester said. “Biggest smile, biggest laugh in the room, friendliest guy you're ever going to meet — loved his wife, loved his family, and loved everyone.”

His personality was warm and inviting, Bester said.

"If he had a Tootsie Roll, he's gonna give you half of it," Bester said. "I mean, that's just his nature but just so giving and that’s the heart that he had."

Dunson's wife, Erica, and his four children meant everything to him. Bester said Dunson worked multiple jobs to make ends meet for his family.

His funeral will be on Saturday, April 15 at the Greater Emanuel Apostolic Temple on Galbraith Road.

"We're gonna celebrate his life largely," Bester said. "We're very determined to be sure that his memory will never be forgotten."

A GoFundMe has been started to help Dunson’s family. Hamilton County Sheriff’s office said they will not be providing an update on the investigation until the end of the week.

