Police: 2 Woodward High School students shot near school after dismissal

CINCINNATI — Two Woodward High School students were taken to the hospital after a shooting near the school after dismissal.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said two teens, ages 16 and 17, were shot just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Reading Road and Seymour Avenue. Cunningham said classes at Woodward High School had just been dismissed when the shooting took place.

The teens, both male students, were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition. The intersection was closed due to police activity but has been cleared.

Police said the shooting suspect's vehicle is a maroon four-door sedan. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.