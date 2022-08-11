Watch: Officials provide updates on OTR mass shooting

CINCINNATI — City officials are providing an update Thursday as two suspects remain at-large after nine people were hurt in a shooting along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning.

According to CPD, at approximately 1:39 a.m., officers responded to Main and 13th streets in OTR to disperse a large, disorderly crowd. In the process of breaking up the crowd, two groups were involved in a fight. CPD said at least two individuals involved in the fight pulled out firearms and exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Main and Woodward streets. At least 15 rounds were fired, investigators said.

John said eight males and one female ranging in age between 23 and 47 were either taken to UC Medical Center by EMS or self-transported to the hospital. All were released from the hospital by 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects involved. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information should call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Telephone tips can also be made to 513-413-4625 or to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Video captured by Matt Euson shows people frantically running past his building at 1302 Main Street during rapid gunfire.

Two officers assigned to the Civil Disturbance Response Team (CDRT) saw an individual shooting south of that intersection on Main Street. CPD said one of those CDRT officers, Joe Shook, discharged one round from their gun at that individual. CPD said the individual fled east toward Sycamore Street.

"We have one Cincinnati police officer that discharged one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at," John said. "What I can tell you is the individual he was shooting at was actively firing a firearm at that time."

CPD said Shook has been with the department since January 2016. Assistant Chief John said Shook's actions undoubtedly saved lives.

John said CPD deployed two "bang balls" — percussion instruments used by police — into the street to disperse the large crowd and attend to the injured. He said officers then applied tourniquets at the scene.

Police had Main Street shut down at multiple different cross streets for multiple hours. All roads have since reopened.

Alongside the OTR shooting, John said there was also another shooting incident in the Central Business District where two people were shot. John said the two incidents were not connected.

"Today's events are completely and totally unacceptable," said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. "The use of guns to solve disputes cannot become a normal part of our culture. I want to express the city's gratitude to the officers on the scene. Their quick response likely saved many more from injury and prevented loss of life."

Police continue to investigate the shooting and said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

"We know that a lot of people that left the scene that may have seen something," John said. "We're looking for any witness statements we can get. So, if somebody has something — if they have video footage, something on their phone — of course we would want to use that to see if we can ascertain exactly how this event evolved."

CPD is currently looking for at least 2 shooters. They are asking anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has additional information to contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Section at 513-352-3542.