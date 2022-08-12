Train derailment closes U.S. 50 at Kilby Road

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A train derailment in Whitewater Township early Friday morning has shut down U.S. 50, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said.

The train derailed just after 1 a.m. on U.S. 50 near Kilby and Hooven roads, the sheriff's office said.

The train itself is upright, but some train cars came off the tracks and damaged pavements around the derailment. It is unknown how many cars came off the track, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured in the derailment.

The derailment has shut down all of U.S. 50, and the sheriff's office said it is unknown how long the road will be closed, but they anticipate it will be shut down for the entire morning.

For those driving in the area, you can detour eastbound onto Kilby Road to I-275 and westbound onto State Route 128 to I-74 and I-275.

The sheriff's office said Indiana and Ohio Railway is handling the derailment investigation, but the sheriff's office is also sending a traffic unit to assist.