PD: 8-year-old shot, killed after bullet when into Silverton home

SILVERTON, Ohio — An 8-year-old girl is dead after a drive-by shooting in Silverton, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, the suspect fired into a home in the 6000 block of Plainfield Road around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

The child was struck by a single bullet, investigators said. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has not released the identity of the little girl.

Police have not provided a suspect description.

It is unclear if the child was the target of the shooting or if she was hit by a stray bullet.

A portion of Plainfield Road is closed at South Fordham Place because investigators are still processing the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.