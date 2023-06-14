Great Parks preparing to drain Sharon Lake ahead of improvements

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — It is almost time to drain Sharon Lake in Sharonville.

The plan, six years in the making, includes draining the lake at the end of the summer and into the fall to begin a massive overhaul of the wetlands. Sharon Lake, which stretches 35 acres, was created back in 1936. Great Parks of Hamilton County said it hasn’t been dredged and cleaned since the 1980s.

Great Parks officials have been watching the lake closely over the last several years and recognize that sedimentation is impacting recreation and habitats. Once the lake is drained, crews will begin about 18 months of construction that could stretch into fall 2024.

Instead of removing the sediment, it’s going to be repositioned to double the existing wetland areas and create deeper pockets for recreation. The project will double the size of the wetlands. The $8 million price tag is paid for in part by Great Parks capital project budget and grants. Once construction is complete, the lake will naturally re-fill with rainwater and could be back open in spring 2025.

There are concerns about displacing wildlife in the area. But Great Parks believes that the project will improve aquatic habitats and fish will be restocked when the lake is full again.

Great Parks is hosting a public open house to discuss the plans and any concerns on Tuesday, June 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sharon Centre at Sharon Woods.

Click here for more information.

