Reading City Council rejects proposed road diet after resident pushback

READING, Ohio — After pushback from many residents, Reading City Council voted against a proposed road diet on Reading Road during Tuesday night's council meeting.

We've covered the proposal from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to take the four-lane road and turn it into a three-lane road with a two-way left-turn lane in the middle.

ODOT officials said the project is a traffic-calming measure and a way to reduce speeding. The project would also add other safety improvements for pedestrians, like raised crosswalks.

However, many residents voiced opposition to the proposal, arguing it would only increase traffic. Residents also voiced concern over the potential impact the project would have on local businesses on Reading Road.

WATCH: Here's why members of city council said they voted against the road diet proposal:

Reading City Council votes against proposed road diet on Reading Road

At least a half dozen residents spoke at Tuesday's council meeting, all of whom spoke against the proposed road diet.

"If it's not the right fit for Reading, then it's not the right project for Reading," said resident Ryan Hasty.

Members of city council unanimously voted against the road diet, saying concerns from residents made it clear the project was not in the city's best interest.

The project was expected to cost about $3.9 million and be entirely funded by ODOT.

"I know it's really hard to turn down $3 million of work, but this motion shouldn't be based on what the state is willing to give us, it should be based on what works for us as a community," said councilwoman Shelley Kroeger.

City Councilman Bob Boehner said he, too, was concerned about traffic impact.

"I thought from the get-go it was a bad plan," Boehner said.

He said it's clear there are still concerns about speeding on Reading Road. He believes an increased police presence could help.

Despite voting against the road diet proposal, Reading leaders made it clear they're still open to working with ODOT and residents on other solutions.