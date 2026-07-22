Northbound lanes of I-75 back open after semi crash

CINCINNATI — The northbound lanes of I-75 are back open after a crash involving a semi truck.

Dispatchers told us the crash was near Ezzard Charles; the Ohio Department of Transportation reported the northbound side of I-75 is closed at the Ninth Street on-ramp. Several exits between the crash and the Brent Spence Bridge are also closed for construction for the Brent Spence Bridge corridor project.

As a result, traffic backed up into Northern Kentucky, as far as Dixie Highway, for multiple hours Wednesday morning.

The semi truck involved in the crash appeared to be sitting perpendicular to the highway, fully blocking all lanes, until it was cleared away. It's unclear if there were any other vehicles involved in the crash.

Police have not released any information about whether there were injuries from the crash.