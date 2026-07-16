'It sounds like a bunch of chaos' | Residents, businesses await Reading city council vote on road diet project

READING, Ohio — An important decision is looming in Reading as city council is expected to vote on a possible road diet along Reading Road next week.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation want to take the four-lane road and turn it into a three-lane road with a two-way left-turn lane in the middle.

ODOT officials said the project is a traffic-calming measure and a way to reduce speeding. The project would also add other safety improvements for pedestrians, like raised crosswalks.

However, many residents have voiced their opposition to the proposal, including many people we talked to Thursday.

“I think it sounds like a bunch of chaos and it’s going to be a mess," said Reading resident Ben King.

WATCH: Hear why Reading residents are concerned about the proposed road diet

Debate grows ahead of Reading Road road diet vote

Corrine Kinebrew, who travels along Reading Road often, agreed.

“I think it’ll cause a lot of congestion for this area," Kinebrew said.

The project would cost $3.9 million and would be entirely funded by ODOT.

ODOT said increases in travel times will be minor, but some drivers are skeptical.

“It’s going to create a lot of traffic, and it’s not going to stop people from speeding," Kinebrew said.

It's not just drivers who are worried, but nearby businesses, too.

Jennifer Capano, who works at Tres Bell Cakes off Reading Road, worries about the impact it could have on business along that stretch of road.

“People aren’t going to want to come here," Capano said. "How are we going to get in and out?”

She said she worries people will want to avoid traffic jams.

"I think it's going to create a lot of angry, angry people," Capano said.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, Capano and some other residents are hoping city council will hit the brakes on the proposal.

“I think there’s another solution, but I do not think just two lanes on Reading is going to cut it," Capano said.

ODOT said residents and business owners may want to take a few minutes to review the project and all the resources that are available on the public input site.